Book review
Encountering contemporary life: 'Traces of Time' by Rakibul Alam
Rakibul Alam’s Traces of Time appears to be an impressive collection of non-fiction prose pieces that attempts at delving deep into the intricacies of life in the contemporary world. The book traverses diverse domains and disciplines in its intellectual and philosophical engagement with educational, cultural, political and existential questions. It draws analogies, contrasts, parallels from myriad sources in order to help us better comprehend the external reality as well as the turbulence in the mindscape.
For me the pieces in Traces of Time have been able to offer a fresh, meaningful perspective regarding diverse human experiences that inspire readers not to get entangled by the mundane, rather to contemplate on the higher, more significant questions that define our existence and that concern larger humanity. Some of the essays deal with issues involving students’ mental health, role of educators, and educational policies, emphasising their deep impact on individual and community. Importantly, the book underlines the significance of knowledge and learning as ‘catalyst’ for progress and change.
The write-ups here engage with the contemporary global phenomena that include international politics, environmental challenges, and aggression of ever-evolving technologies. They remind us of our interconnected world, and emphasise our shared responsibility in negotiating those challenges. Traces of Time thus extends an open invitation to its readers, encouraging engagement with ideas that are intellectually stimulating and deeply resonant with the tone and tensions of our time.
The book is intelligently divided into several sections, with each section containing a bunch of related papers. The essays that comprise the inaugural section, “Educational, Cultural, and Global Perspectives,” delve deep into the undersides of our education and society and envision alternatives for systemic changes. “Tragic Tendency of Student Suicide in Bangladesh,” one of the essays in this section, addresses incidences of student suicide with sufficient critical depth and sensitivity. The essay explores its complex triggers that include academic burden, mental/psychological anxieties, societal expectations, peer pressures and so on. Emphasising a holistic educational approach, this essay prioritises students’ wellbeing and general development over mere academic success.
Another essay, “Tackling Teacher Shortage Crisis in Secondary Education,” brings to surface the factors like unattractive compensation and demoralising working conditions that contribute to the inadequate number of qualified teachers. It examines the undervaluation of the teaching profession and calls for systemic shifts to attract and retain skilled teachers. The essay points finger at the teachers’ crucial role in shaping young minds and advocates for necessary reforms to recognise and support their vital contributions.
The essay “Languages and their Translation: Manufacturing Our ‘Narrative Identity’” examines the influence of language on shaping our perceptions and identities— both individual and collective. It shows how language constructs our reality and what crucial role translation plays in bridging cultural divides. It also underscores the dual dynamics of language—as an empowering tool, and also as an instrument for hegemonic control.
Under this section, the book also confronts issues of global scale such as climate change or trans-border conflicts, providing the readers with an intelligent analysis around these urgent issues. “Making Room for Rivers: Rising Waters, Rising Concerns,” as a case in point, presents an in-depth discussion on the environmental, social, and economic ramifications of climate change. They stress the need for concerted efforts, global collaboration and innovative solutions to address this existential threat.
Another essay, “BRICS: Building Bridges or Barriers?,” delves into the power dynamics and the role of international organisations within the present global order. This essay offers insightful reflections on the intricacies of international politics, highlighting the importance of fostering peace and stability in an increasingly multipolar world.
The next section “Human Condition, Existential Questions and Philosophical Insights” engages readers in profound reflections, inviting them to contemplate on the intricacies of being human within an ever-evolving global landscape. Through thoughtful analysis these essays offer an informed glimpse into the future prospects and encourage us to introspect about our role as individuals in shaping a more holistic and equitable universe. “The Future of Human Nature” also focuses on the essence of being human in a rapidly changing world. This essay speculates about humans’ potential trajectories in the midst of unprecedented technological advancements, environmental upheavals, and socio-political transformations. It invites readers to envisage a future that embraces technological progress while at the same time maintains high ethical standards and strives for social equity.
Another essay, “World Refugee Day: Human Dignities in Zones of Exception” investigates the refugee crisis in the global context. It sheds light on the plight of refugees, unravelling the geopolitical factors propelling displacement and underlining the moral obligations of the global community. Advocating for an essential reevaluation of policies and attitudes toward refugees, the essay struggles to prepare case in favour of a more empathetic and humane approach in addressing this pressing global issue.
The author turns to the hegemonic operation of media in the essay “Media, propaganda and mass persuasion” and highlights the moral or ethical responsibilities of the media and the journalists in this age of ‘digital cool.’ The essay discusses challenges posed by the spread of propaganda and the blurring of traditional media boundaries, and there is a stress here on the media literacy of the audience too, to combat the pervasive spread of fake news and misinformation.
The final section of the book, “Societal and Political Reflections” explores socio- political dimensions/dynamics of our complex contemporary reality. Each essay within this section offers critical perspectives on the intricate fabric of societal constructs, challenging established norms and encouraging thoughtful reflections. The essay, “The Pathways to Violence: Reflections on Our Identity Formations,” for example, delves into the concept of state-sponsored violence.
Drawing from Walter Benjamin’s theories, it examines the violence inherent in the legal sphere and in the system of governance. The author raises the point that violence remains to be a foundational aspect of these structures and an inescapable facet of the state authority. In this connection, he borrows ideas and insights from Slavoj Zizek, and thus categorises violence into subjective, objective, and systemic forms, and sheds light on the obscured systemic violence embedded in societal structures.
Relevantly, “Confronting COVID-19: The Need for a Deep Change” portrays the recent pandemic not as a sheer global crisis but as a catalyst for profound societal or attitudinal shifts. Thus the issue goes beyond its primary health emergency, highlighting how the pandemic has exposed deep-seated societal inequalities, and urging a reevaluation of our relationship with Nature as well as with our fellow human beings. The author here calls for a ‘new renaissance,’ heralding a substantial shift towards a more interconnected, compassionate and authentic way of living.
Another thoughtful essay, “The Politics of Scapegoating” addresses the diabolical practice of assigning blame to the marginalised groups for the chaos and evils in society. It underscores the divisive nature of scapegoating, that contributes to the production and perpetuation of stereotypes, inflammation of xenophobia, and erosion of social cohesion. In such a situation there is an urgency for a more nuanced and informed approach towards negotiating societal challenges, that aims to move beyond simplistic yet devilish blame games and foster greater understanding and solidarity.
Thus Rakibul Alam’s Traces of Time finally turns out to be not just a mere collection of essays, but an intriguing tapestry where each thread is intelligently woven and ultimately contributes to a comprehensive coverage of the multifaceted human condition of our time. While providing an informative portrayal of the challenges and human crises prevalent in today’s world the pieces anthologised here have also been able to offer a set of valuable philosophical ideas and insights regarding the kind of life we live today and also the kind of world we happen to encounter at present.
Dr. Maswood Akhter is Professor, Department of English, University of Rajshahi