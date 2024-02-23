Encountering contemporary life: 'Traces of Time' by Rakibul Alam

Another essay, “World Refugee Day: Human Dignities in Zones of Exception” investigates the refugee crisis in the global context. It sheds light on the plight of refugees, unravelling the geopolitical factors propelling displacement and underlining the moral obligations of the global community. Advocating for an essential reevaluation of policies and attitudes toward refugees, the essay struggles to prepare case in favour of a more empathetic and humane approach in addressing this pressing global issue.

The author turns to the hegemonic operation of media in the essay “Media, propaganda and mass persuasion” and highlights the moral or ethical responsibilities of the media and the journalists in this age of ‘digital cool.’ The essay discusses challenges posed by the spread of propaganda and the blurring of traditional media boundaries, and there is a stress here on the media literacy of the audience too, to combat the pervasive spread of fake news and misinformation.

The final section of the book, “Societal and Political Reflections” explores socio- political dimensions/dynamics of our complex contemporary reality. Each essay within this section offers critical perspectives on the intricate fabric of societal constructs, challenging established norms and encouraging thoughtful reflections. The essay, “The Pathways to Violence: Reflections on Our Identity Formations,” for example, delves into the concept of state-sponsored violence.

Drawing from Walter Benjamin’s theories, it examines the violence inherent in the legal sphere and in the system of governance. The author raises the point that violence remains to be a foundational aspect of these structures and an inescapable facet of the state authority. In this connection, he borrows ideas and insights from Slavoj Zizek, and thus categorises violence into subjective, objective, and systemic forms, and sheds light on the obscured systemic violence embedded in societal structures.

Relevantly, “Confronting COVID-19: The Need for a Deep Change” portrays the recent pandemic not as a sheer global crisis but as a catalyst for profound societal or attitudinal shifts. Thus the issue goes beyond its primary health emergency, highlighting how the pandemic has exposed deep-seated societal inequalities, and urging a reevaluation of our relationship with Nature as well as with our fellow human beings. The author here calls for a ‘new renaissance,’ heralding a substantial shift towards a more interconnected, compassionate and authentic way of living.

Another thoughtful essay, “The Politics of Scapegoating” addresses the diabolical practice of assigning blame to the marginalised groups for the chaos and evils in society. It underscores the divisive nature of scapegoating, that contributes to the production and perpetuation of stereotypes, inflammation of xenophobia, and erosion of social cohesion. In such a situation there is an urgency for a more nuanced and informed approach towards negotiating societal challenges, that aims to move beyond simplistic yet devilish blame games and foster greater understanding and solidarity.