Unforgiving history of modern India

After the introduction, the book begins with the power struggle between Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel in August 1947. Nehru won this power struggle and became India's first prime minister. Patel joined Nehru's cabinet as deputy prime minister and home minister. According to Gandhi, Nehru was a thinker, and Patel a doer. Nehru was a pure democrat. In 1957 when there was talk of imposing presidential rule in the communist-ruled Kerala, he said that he had no desire or wish for the fall of any government other than through democratic process. In reply to a question of a journalist from 'The Hindu', he said, how will I remove them? What do you want to say? The people elected them. When there was talk of making his daughter Indira Gandhi the president of Congress in 1959, he said that in no way did he want to encourage a dynastic rule.

The democratic Nehru was a dismal failure when it came to running the economy. His socialist rhetoric was fake. Dependence of large industries and planning proved to be an obstacle to India's development. Land reform efforts failed. Resolving problems pertaining to education, health, urban development and unemployment remained neglected. Indecision in determining the foreign currency exchange rate sent India repeatedly turning to IMF.

The best part of Ashoka's book is that he narrated history giving each person his due, backed with evidence and documentation.

Nehru's daughter Indira was completely opposite of her father. She was an autocratic and promoted nepotism and corruption. She imposed the state of emergency, the repressive MISA (Maintenance of Internal Security Act), restricted the authority of the court and started censorship of the press. MISA later came to be known as the 'Maintenance of Indira and Sanjay Act'. She indulged son Sanjay's corruption. She nationalised banks to supply him with funds. She established black money and muscle power in politics. It was during Indira's rule that Dhirubhai Ambani rose to power. Finance minister Pranab Mukherjee helped in his rise. With Pranab's backing, Dhirubhai had a full power in determining the government's policies.