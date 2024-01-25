Ashoka Mody on Narendra Modi's rule

In my previous article (Unforgiving History of Modern India, Prothom Alo, 27 December), I reviewed Ashoka Mody's book, 'India is Broken'. In the course of the review, I wrote on his evaluation of the Congress rule. In today's piece I will highlight his evaluation of the BJP rule, particularly the rule of Narendra Modi.

From the very outset of the nineties, the people of India began to look for alternatives due to Congress' socialism rhetoric, reliance on large industries and plans, failed attempts at land reforms, and overall failure in the areas of education, health, urban development, unemployment and determining the foreign currency exchange rate.