What message does the slap on Inamul Haque convey

In short, accountability is the major condition between government and people. By fulfilling the condition many actions of government are legalised. Like the law enforcing agencies carry guns, arrest people, impose tax upon people and so forth.
These very basic discussions have become relevant with the incident where eminent water scientist and politician M Inamul Haque was abused by an unknown passerby. In a viral video in social media it is seen while the elderly leader was disseminating leaflets demanding fair election and election system, a passerby came to him and slapped. The passerby, a union level Krishak League leader, who came to Dhaka to join Awami League’s council, assaulted Inamul as the latter criticised government.
Inamul looked dumbfounded. His expression was showing despite the surprise deep inside his mind thinking it is a regular incident. The thing was ensured when he said to news media that he will not go for seeking justice because justice is absent in this country.
Such comment from an eminent person showcases the country’s situation. He took it for granted that the authority does not bother about the accountability of salvaging the esteem of citizens. That means the very basic condition of the citizen and government is transgressed. The incident would be vital even if the victim was a layman, but an incident in a privileged place like Shahbag with an elderly person presents a horrible picture.
Absolute democracy is almost impossible and often it is seen that the high-ups of the government often abuse power. We see in dramas and films in this part of the world that the people like ministers and member of parliaments often never care anybody else. They do unjust things, abuse other people , suppress other’s opinions utilising their positions and power.
But these scenes are shown in cinema as metaphor of a terrible society. Spectators become enraged and comprehend the agony of abused citizens. Even in the cinema such screenplay of a union level leader slapping an elderly person in broad daylight in a place like Shahbag would be far-fetched and would be considered ridiculous.
That abuser leader also deep in his mind knows, whatever he does, he will go unpunished. His deep mind does not bother about accountability. He knows one can do anything without accountability if somehow a part or connected with power at any level. For sure the people like him execute this practice every time, everywhere.
In short, the matter of accountability is vanished from the public imagination. The main bond between government and people is being broken. But to repair this situation the most important thing is to establish accountability and justice, not rage and wrath.
After revealing the identity of the perpetrator of Shahbag the social media got enraged. Some of the citizens, who felt insulted, expressed their desire to slap or even sterner physical punishment to the criminal. This reaction of offended people is not unnatural. But, this reaction leads the situation from bad to worse. The seed of the problem remains. The society becomes even more bloodthirsty. Consequently the level of accountability dips even further.
According to Gramsci’s hegemony theory it can be said, the problem is not about the personnel but the mindset of thinking one above law. Even if the man, who committed the irksome crime in Shahbag, begs pardon and even if he receives severe punishment, the wrath of public may be dimmed momentarily but the problem shall sustain.
One may recall the murder of BUET student Abrar. We may realise how catastrophic the consequence of public wrath may be if we recall the death of Renu, a hapless mother, who died of mob beating as she was wrongfully suspected as child abductor.
We did not see the lessening of incredible power practiced by the members of the ruling party Awami League's student wing even after the killing of Abrar. The mentality of accountability still seems absolutely absent in the minds of powerful people. It was more important to convey the message of the importance of bond between government-public and accountability. Absence of that questions the legitimacy of power.
When the mindset of abusing a co citizen without even giving a thought due to indifference of opinion becomes a common norm and disseminates throughout the state, the very existence of the state comes under question.