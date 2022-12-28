What message does the slap on Inamul Haque convey

Inamul looked dumbfounded. His expression was showing despite the surprise deep inside his mind thinking it is a regular incident. The thing was ensured when he said to news media that he will not go for seeking justice because justice is absent in this country.

Such comment from an eminent person showcases the country’s situation. He took it for granted that the authority does not bother about the accountability of salvaging the esteem of citizens. That means the very basic condition of the citizen and government is transgressed. The incident would be vital even if the victim was a layman, but an incident in a privileged place like Shahbag with an elderly person presents a horrible picture.

Absolute democracy is almost impossible and often it is seen that the high-ups of the government often abuse power. We see in dramas and films in this part of the world that the people like ministers and member of parliaments often never care anybody else. They do unjust things, abuse other people , suppress other’s opinions utilising their positions and power.