Myanmar peace initiative should be led by its neighbours

With spiralling violence throughout the country and the alarming resurgence of the genocidal destruction of the Rohingya in Rakhine, Myanmar is ripe for external political intervention by its neighbours.

Since the 2021 military coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD), the ensuing violent conflict between the State Administrative Council (the coup regime, SAC) and a myriad of anti-coup resistance movements, has triggered the dismemberment process of Myanmar along ethnic lines.

A clear and comprehensive understanding of Myanmar’s crisis is in order. Armed and political conflicts have been taking place over the last 70 years.