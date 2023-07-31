Why have rating agencies downgraded Bangladesh's rating?

It is a mark of intelligence to admit any weaknesses. This is nothing to be ashamed of. Bangladesh Bank could have said, we do not have control of all factors related to the weaknesses and deficits for which the rating agencies have downgraded our rating, indicating a negative future. Revenue failings, for example, are the ministry's issue. We are actively dealing with the matters that are in our control.

That could have been BB's response which would be true and professional. It is true that BB is trying all out to boost the reserves, though there is lacking in its strategy. BB has broken the ceiling of interest rates, has made the exchange rates somewhat market-based, and has curbed luxury imports. The finance ministry does not even display a fraction of such initiative. When the issue of raising taxes arises, their attention turns to the poor and the middle class. The rich remain unscathed.

There is hardly any scope to laugh off the rating agencies' grading or dismiss it with a casual comment. Foreign investors, after all, will never invest in any country without checking its rating.

All the agencies had warned Sri Lanka. The president paid no heed. Rajapaksa pitched the nation into dire straits and was obliged to step down. Even the US President Obama didn't laughingly ignore S&P when, on 5 August 2011, it downgraded the US rating from the highest possible Triple A to a Double A-Plus. That sent a stir around the world. The opposition took the chance to blame Obama for tarnishing America's pride and honour and call for him to step down.

Three days later President Obama made a speech from the White House. He said that America was still the safest country in the world when it came to credit. However, there were reasons to be concerned about the revenue sector, which we will address and make America even stronger."

President Obama would not have delivered this message to the world if he had the propensity to overlook the issue or write it off as a 'conspiracy' or 'retribution'. He took the matter seriously. Our authorities must also grow a culture of such knowledge-based responses. The seeds of a solution lie in understanding the problem in the first place. The precondition to gathering strength is being able to understand the weakness.

* Dr Biru Paksha Paul is a professor of economics at the State University of New York at Cortland

* This column appeared in the print an online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir