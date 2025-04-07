Dialogue on social contract required to keep ‘electoral train’ on right track

The country is faced with no political crisis, in fact, at the moment; what we observe is the challenge of clearing irritants of the past during the current journey towards future. The destination: A democratic Bangladesh.

This general consensus, if we assume this as the case, is simultaneously the cause and effect of the 5 August 2024 political changeover. Despite that development, it is being noticed of late, there is obvious mutual distrust among the stakeholders, under the influence of a well-orchestrated disinformation campaign by the desperate forces of the fallen regime.

As if, in case the ongoing reform programmes are fully implemented, there will be no elections in the country; if there is quick election, the reform process will die down. Is this called a perfect dilemma!

Under the circumstances, amid war of words, we, perhaps subconsciously, refrain from asking one critical question – could the recent discussion on fair election and state reforms be possible, dear learned friends, had there been no July-August revolution in Bangladesh?

That a government to be elected by the people would lead and run the country, is a non-negotiable issue; however, it’s been essential as well to repair the institutions that the fascist rule had destroyed, in order to create the atmosphere for holing free and neutral elections.