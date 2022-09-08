Has Teesta gone into cold storage?

Supply of essential commodities from India to Bangladesh has been mentioned. This is in place at the moment too. Bangladesh's requirements are obvious. Since a large volume of the essential commodities come from India, Bangladesh faces a crisis if supplies are suddenly halted. India said it will try to ensure that this doesn't happen. If warnings can be issued in advance by both sides, the situation can be brought under control. If we are informed in advance that crops in India are being damaged, we can ensure supply of the product from other sources in keeping with our demand. I find this to be particularly important.

Not even one single death along the border is acceptable. The joint statement said that both sides will make an effort in this regard. It is not about both sides. BGB doesn't shoot and kill people. It is for India to take measures. If India has correct and strong political directives, this will come to a halt at the ground level.

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) is good, undoubtedly. But the business community and all other relevant quarters must be included in such an agreement. It would not be right to sidestep them.

* This opinion appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Ayesha Kabir