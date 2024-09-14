Cox's Bazar: Waterlogging in a seaside town

During the monsoon, heavy rainfall is a common occurrence in this country. Of course, with the growing climate impacts, monsoon has been erratic and intense. However, there are other reasons that must be taken into account: unplanned or inadequate drainage development combined with the lack of proper waste management system has worsened the situation in Cox’s Bazar. On top of it, there is unabated hill-cutting and rainwater runs off unprotected soil from the hills which create blocks in the drainage.

Just weeks ago, we have seen catastrophic floods in Feni, Noakhali and Cumilla and nearby districts where post-flood recovery is yet ongoing. Waterlogging has been a major problem in other cities like Chittagong and Dhaka. The reason behind this is not unknown to us.

In the past, rainwater could flow down to the rivers and seas easily but now due to increasing private and public developments everywhere, both in rural and town area, watercourses and canals have been narrowed down. On the other hand, sudden heavy rainfall trends have increased. Additionally, our habit of throwing garbage and wastes here and there often creates blocks in the drainage.

A seaside town being flooded is unthinkable. To live better in this river delta in the age of rapid climate change, we must rethink about our development model. Our rivers, canals and watercourses must be saved from being narrowed down and from pollution. We must incorporate climate observations into our developments and at the same time our civic sense of disposing garbage in the designated places should prevail.

* Chowdhury Parvez Uddin is a resident of Cox’s Bazar.