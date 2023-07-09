Why did our relations with the US sour?

The spirit of Bengalis lies in 1971. But it is not prudent to drag this into everything. At an investment conference in Singapore, one of our ministers went on and on about the 1971 war in his speech. A Singaporean businessman sitting next to me said, why is he saying all this at an investment conference? I said, 1971 is the year of our independence. He said, we don't start with Lee Kuan. It would be wiser to talk about investment here.

It is irrelevant to determine relations in today's work based on the history of which side Russia or America took in 1971.

Those are all in the past. If anyone tries to find 1971's Leonid Brezhnev in Vladimir Putin, they need to change their glasses. Those who try to find Nixon's shadow in Joe Biden, needs to have their eyesight checked.

The Soviet Union of 1971 was a superpower based on socialist ideology which had succeeded in creating a separate freedom-seeking world. Bangabandhu had wanted to build up a Sonar Bangla (Golden Bengal) based on socialist ideals. India's Indira Gandhi was respectful towards that ideology too. It was based on that equation that the Soviet Union stood by our side.

Today's Russia has a completely opposite ideology. Putin has with his own hands build up a coterie of oil and gas moguls and has become a neo 'tsar'. He is notorious for his oppression of the followers of Islam and for the enforced disappearance of dissidents. Today if the 1971 war took place, undoubtedly Putin would side with the wealth and military oriented Pakistan.

The manner in which Putin's forces pounced mercilessly on the people of Ukraine is nothing different from the manner in which General Yahya's forces pounced upon the innocent Bengalis. If we are shy to condemn this in the UN, then what will Bangladesh's stand be if tomorrow India occupies Bhutan?