Transforming industries, innovating solutions, addressing challenges

Despite the positive promises, there remain difficulties to overcome in order to fully realise the potential of data science in Bangladesh. The scarcity of competent data scientists is a serious impediment, emphasising the need of investing in education and training programmes. Furthermore, establishing a solid data infrastructure and resolving data privacy issues are key requirements for the appropriate use of data science. These problems, however, create possibilities for educational and training institutions, technological entrepreneurs, and government agencies to cooperate and invest in the development of a robust data science ecosystem.

To summarise, data science has enormous potential to generate good change and innovation in a variety of industries across Bangladesh. As the nation continues on its path towards digitization and economic progress, the efficient use of data science may aid in the resolution of difficult issues, the improvement of decision-making, and the general quality of life for its residents. This is a watershed moment in the growth of data science, with nations like Bangladesh having a one-of-a-kind potential to emerge as prominent actors in the global data science community.

Universities can take the lead in realising this potential. Regrettably, only one private university among Bangladesh's hundreds of universities has made the effort to provide courses in data science, recently. Consequently, Bangladesh should channel investments into education, research, and infrastructure to unlock the full potential of data science, ensuring a prosperous and data-driven future for the nation and enabling its participation in the hundreds of billion-dollar global market shaped by the field of data science.

* Dr Ashim Chakraborty, Senior Lecturer and Researcher in AI and Computing, Anglia Ruskin University, Cambridge, UK