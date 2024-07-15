Bangladesh's historic victory at ITLOS and beyond

On 21 May 2024, the 21 judges of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS), based in Hamburg (Germany), issued a unanimous advisory opinion that states are under a legally binding obligation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to prevent catastrophic harm.

ITLOS was established under the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea – the ‘Constitution of the Oceans’. As the guardian of that law, its views on protection of the marine environment are authoritative. This is especially important because our oceans absorb 93% of excess heat from global warming. As such, the unanimous pronouncement from ITLOS is also likely to influence the forthcoming opinion by the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Since early last year, the UN’s principal Court in the Hague has been seized of the broader questions of international law, including the impact of climate change on human rights. So far, a record number of 91 States and international organizations have made submissions to the ICJ on this matter which is likely to deliver its option sometime in 2025.

As a climate vulnerable nation that has exercised global leadership on climate justice, Bangladesh has played an important role in both the ITLOS and ICJ proceedings. It now has an opportunity, together with other like-minded States, to exploit this historic precedent to pressure the major polluters to change course before it is too late.