Women's journey to resilience and liberation

In the tale of divorced, single mothers, and widowed women, challenges abound after losing a partner or ending a marriage. They grapple with grief, solitude, and raising children alone. In traditional societies, these brave women find themselves isolated, denied their rightful inheritance, and blocked from remarriage. Single mothers, from divorce or widowhood, face economic struggles and limited job opportunities, particularly in conservative places like Bangladesh, where they are unjustly stigmatized and discriminated against.

Lack of support makes their journey tough. Obtaining legal and financial aid is another hurdle, vital for safeguarding their rights. The absence of resources makes them vulnerable and hinders progress. Child custody becomes complex, with dower money used to manipulate them. Unequal treatment in remarriage persists, with women risking losing custody rights if they remarry, unlike men.

In Section 128 of the Muslim Family Law Ordinance, 1961 (MFLO), it states that the mother is the natural guardian of her minor child up to the age of seven years in the case of a male child, and up to the age of puberty in the case of a female child. The same law also states in Section 127 that, "Where a mother remarries, she shall, save as otherwise provided in this section, cease to be the guardian of her children, but the court may, if it is satisfied that it is for the welfare of the children, order that she shall continue to be the guardian of such children."

Also we need to understand that, there is an issue that is collaborated with the remarriage of a women; Mahram and non-mahram. According to the Muslim Family Law Ordinance, 1961 (MFLO), a mahram is someone who is not seen as a person with whom a mother or child could have a sexual relationship. Mahram include close relatives like fathers, grandfathers, uncles, brothers, and certain other family members like the mother's husband and the father's wife. On the other hand, a non-mahram is someone who could potentially have a sexual relationship with the mother or child. This includes anyone who is not considered a mahram. If a mother marries someone who is a non-mahram, she might lose her automatic right to have custody of her children. This is because the court is usually hesitant to allow children to live in a household where they might not be considered mahram to their stepfather. For example, the MFLO states that a mother who remarries a non-mahram will lose her automatic right to custody of her children. However, the national laws state that the court should always consider the best interests of the child, and this may include granting custody to the mother even if she remarries a non-mahram. These instruments are though a mere way to prolong the order regarding custody and setting a woman free, in maximum cases, these brutal instruments are used to deprive women’s right of their dower money as well as to conduct an unfair negotiation for the women.