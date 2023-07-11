Digital security flaws exposed

On the bad side, there is the risk of Bangladesh being the target of further attacks. As it is, the Bangladesh Bank cyber heist crops up when the issue of cyber security is broached. Now that the flaws in Bangladesh's digital security system have been exposed and the easy access to personal and sensitive information such as citizens' National IDs on government websites has been revealed, it will be quite natural for international hacker groups to turn their attention here. Bangladesh may fall victim to further cyber attacks in the days to come.

As this matter came to light, many quarters have also raised the questions, just how important is our data actually? Even if it is stolen, what difference will it make?

Say if an unscrupulous group gets hold of someone's NID information, they can make a fake NID in the same name. This fake NID can be used for bank transactions. If any illegal bank transactions take place, the actual, though innocent, NID holder will get the blame.

Also, the present NID cards can be scanned by mobile apps to avail various services. So the fake NID card can be used on any app to commit a crime and again the genuine NID card holder will be held responsible.