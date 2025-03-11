Certain quarters are trying to erase women’s achievements

Women played a very positive role in the July mass uprising. They were leading very powerfully. When the women appear with in very powerful and leading role, the quarters that do not want to see women in leading positions feel threatened. Quarters with vested interests have been trying to threaten women, pushing them back into a corner.

Each and every incident of sexual harassment and crime must be tried. Not a single incident can be trivialised. The oppression and crimes must stop.

The fallen Awami League has been trying to prove to the people that women and the minority communities are unsafe if they are not there. There is all reason to believe these incidents are being brought to the fore on a large scale to create this narrative.