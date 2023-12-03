Women-friendly investment essential to eliminate gender-based violence

Like Mukta, many are taken advantage of and abused, which causes them to abandon their schooling and lead uninteresting, unfulfilling lives as adults. An abused youngster will continue to be oppressed as an adult. Who knows if she'd be able to escape her violent, exploitative, abusive, and discriminatory surroundings if she lacked the skills, mobility, education, and contacts to get away from them? Because they have no idea what will happen to them once they tie the knot, brides are never prepared for this transition. This puts them in extreme danger of experiencing violence at home.

Millions of young women's lives are impacted by violence because of this threat. Their lives and the life of the unborn child are put in danger. Worldwide, adolescent brides are most often killed because they were married at a young age. Only 2.6 of married women in Bangladesh experiencing violence take legal action (BBS-2016). Doubt whether female children are included in this number, or not!

Every girl has the potential to change the world. However, they were more likely to be victims of sexual assault after getting married as children. Forty-four point seven percent (44.7%) of girls were married off before they turned eighteen, according to a survey conducted by the BRAC Social Empowerment and Legal Protection Programme. Child marriage occurs at alarmingly high rates in Bangladesh.

Is there a quick fix that could put an end to child marriage? There is no magic pill that may instantly eradicate detrimental gender stereotypes on this issue. The eradication of both child marriage and gender-based violence is the focus of a number of government and non-government initiatives. But our culture has constructed many detrimental gender norms, assumptions, and practices so that a girl child is viewed as someone else's property from the moment she is born. Our culture and upbringing teach us that it's best to get rid of someone else's 'property' as quickly as possible, and this includes girls. Prevalence of child marriage is the expression of their thought. Girl's and women's opportunities and agency suffer disproportionately from these archaic behaviors.

There has been a persistent gender gap throughout history. Instead of focusing on females' empowerment through education, health, and psychosocial development, our focus is on exclusion responsibilities with marriage.