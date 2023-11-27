'Change of mindset to prevent gender-based violence'

To prevent gender-based violence against women, negative attitudes towards women has to be changed first. There has to be effective implementation of the law based on the type of repression. There must be prevention of child marriage, change in the outlook towards women and awareness on this issue.

Coordinated initiatives from the government and non-government agencies could have a huge impact on preventing gender-based violence.

Speakers said this in a roundtable organised by ActionAid Bangladesh in the capital on Saturday on the occasion of '16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence 2023'. Prothom Alo was the media partner of the event.

The roundtable was held at the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar of the capital. Building resistance was stressed during discussion on ‘Prevention of Violence against Women: Current situation, challenges and the way ahead’.

ActionAid Bangladesh’s country director Farah Kabir, moderator of the roundtable, said that the outlook of the family and the society needs to be changed for the prevention of gender-based violence.

Gender-based violence against women isn’t an issue concerning only women alone, but an issue concerning the society. Everyone has to work towards changing their respective families’ patriarchal outlook. Women have to have confidence in themselves and also invest in themselves.