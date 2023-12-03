An ingenious approach to conflict resolution

"I won't ask for money for my children's upbringing when I have a job. But right now, I'm helpless.” Mala said this when Pradeep refused to pay the money. (Mala and Pradeep are pseudonyms)

Mala and Pradeep’s relationship deteriorated after their child was born with disability. Pradeep was resentful toward his child.

It became apparent as the boy grew older that Jitu (also a pseudonym) had difficulties speaking and walking. Mala rejected Pradeep's suggestion to place the boy in a special home. Consequently, tension in the household grew and eventually they were living apart. Pradeep remarried and started a new life, refusing to take responsibility for their son and Mala. Mala took shelter at her father's home.