Ranajit Guha: A giant in academia with profound human emotions

Ranajit Guha fell short by 25 days to become a centenarian but his thoughts and work will provoke us for at least the next hundred years.

The most eminent historian of the subcontinent died yesterday, on 28 April at his Austrian residence.

Guha is largely known as the most influential figure of the subaltern studies and was the editor of the early anthologies of the group.

But it would be wrong to treat Guha only as a subaltern historian or even a mere historian, he was the giant in academia who changed the perception upside down and almost single-handedly changed the way of practicing history of South Asia.

What was Guha in short? He was the one who used to question relentlessly by shattering the traditional practice, status quo and even thought process. And on top of it, this questioning was not hardcore, lifeless academic approach, rather it was always done with the immense passion of humanity. As a matter of fact, Guha always thought himself as a student of literature who became a professional historian to comprehend and explain the society and polity.

That is why we see the dominance of literary passion and air in his write-ups where he seeks the relationship of state, capital and personnel. He never snatches the ‘agency’ of human being and humanity, a common practice in the neoliberal system not only in academia but also in politics.

Guha, who migrated to UK in 1959 as a reader in the history of Sussex, was inspired by the European thought process that was shaped for thousands of years but the most amazing thing was he not only utilised it to explain South Asian history but the metamorphosis of his process went back to Europe to explain the continent itself with a new light. The inception of subaltern studies changed the process of studying history upside down. It may be said that only Gramsci could make such a profound impact in the realm of thought process in the last century.