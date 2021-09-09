Afghanistan mired in complex equations

No country has officially recognised the Taliban government in Afghanistan as yet. They are possibly waiting for a full-fledged government to be installed. Among other big challenges, the Taliban face two major strategic and geopolitical challenges. One is to set up full control in all provinces including the Panjshir valley. It must be kept in mind that this conflict in Panjshir valley is not the same as before. The leaders that could have given support to the legendary Ahmad Shah Massoud's son Ahmad Massoud, have lost their strength and are in hiding. Perhaps the delay in the fall of Panjshir and taking over its full control is delaying the formation of the Taliban government.

The second challenge is geopolitical, particularly fulfilling the commitments made to neighbouring countries Russia, China, Pakistan and Iran. Other than Tajikistan in Central Asia, the other two countries Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan are somewhat anxious, but at the same time are dependent too in their own interests and also because of their security deals with Russia.

According to various sources and researchers, the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IMU) is a major extremist Islamic organisation in Central Asia. The organisation is opposed to Russian domination and the government of the two so-called Islamic countries of Central Asia, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. IMU has been supporting the rise of Taliban. This extremist Islamic organisation comprises Soviet army commander Juma Namangani and his followers. Their operations cover the entire Central Asia. According to the UN report, this pro-Taliban organisation is active in Kabul and Afghanistan's northern region. However, the Taliban has promised Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Russia that they will in no way allow this group to use Afghanistan territory for their operations against them.