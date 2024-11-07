Beyond zero-sum politics for new Bangladesh

The slogan "Khela Hobe" ("The Game is On") resonated as a declaration of a zero-sum agenda in recent political history, hinting at authoritarian or fascist tendencies. The political rivalry between the ruling Awami League and the opposition BNP-Jamaat alliance exemplifies this mindset, where power means not just winning but pushing the opponent to the margins or even seeking their elimination. This has led to a toxic political environment, fostering the rise of authoritarianism and corruption, further exacerbated by hegemonic external influences on domestic politics.

Since independence in 1971, Bangladesh has witnessed several instances where the zero-sum approach dominated politics. After liberation, the Awami League under the charismatic leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman veered towards one-party rule under the BAKSAL initiative, restricting peaceful constitutional processes for power transitions. There was abysmal failure to deliver economic emancipation of the people, combined with the repression of the all opposing forces on the one hand and rampant corruption and hooliganism on the other.

The government and the reigning political party even tried to marginalize the military, which had pivotal role in the independence struggle in 1971. The uncontrollable members of the ruling family and the party even engaged in harassment of military officers at will. For example, allegedly the son of Bangabandhu kidnapped the wife of a military officer, which alienated and antagonized the broader brass of the military. The totality of the situation led to growing public discontent, ultimately resulting in a military coup in 1975, where the assassination of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family was overwhelmingly welcomed by the populace, reflecting the complete isolation of the ruling elite.

The introduction of multi-party democracy under General Ziaur Rahman marked a shift, but zero-sum tendencies continued to simmer. While Zia tried to curb extreme authoritarianism and reintroduced multiparty democracy, later regimes, including that of Ershad, institutionalized autocratic practices, albeit without the total exclusion of opposition parties. Bangladesh continued to move towards a political system where there was zero-sum tendency to stifle or neutralize opponents rather than fostering constructive dialogue, engagement and rivalry.