Opinion
Beyond zero-sum politics for new Bangladesh
In Bangladeshi politics, the concept of "Zero-Sum Game" has become highly relevant. In such a game, one party’s gain is exactly balanced by another party’s loss. While this is typical in competitive sports where one side must lose for the other to win, applying such a mindset to political, economic, and social contexts ultimately can ruin the country and its people. This is clearly evidenced by the totalitarian rule of Awami League under Sheikh Hasina during the past fifteen years. Zero-sum game in the political game essentially manifests as fascism.
A history of zero-sum games
The slogan "Khela Hobe" ("The Game is On") resonated as a declaration of a zero-sum agenda in recent political history, hinting at authoritarian or fascist tendencies. The political rivalry between the ruling Awami League and the opposition BNP-Jamaat alliance exemplifies this mindset, where power means not just winning but pushing the opponent to the margins or even seeking their elimination. This has led to a toxic political environment, fostering the rise of authoritarianism and corruption, further exacerbated by hegemonic external influences on domestic politics.
Since independence in 1971, Bangladesh has witnessed several instances where the zero-sum approach dominated politics. After liberation, the Awami League under the charismatic leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman veered towards one-party rule under the BAKSAL initiative, restricting peaceful constitutional processes for power transitions. There was abysmal failure to deliver economic emancipation of the people, combined with the repression of the all opposing forces on the one hand and rampant corruption and hooliganism on the other.
The government and the reigning political party even tried to marginalize the military, which had pivotal role in the independence struggle in 1971. The uncontrollable members of the ruling family and the party even engaged in harassment of military officers at will. For example, allegedly the son of Bangabandhu kidnapped the wife of a military officer, which alienated and antagonized the broader brass of the military. The totality of the situation led to growing public discontent, ultimately resulting in a military coup in 1975, where the assassination of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family was overwhelmingly welcomed by the populace, reflecting the complete isolation of the ruling elite.
The introduction of multi-party democracy under General Ziaur Rahman marked a shift, but zero-sum tendencies continued to simmer. While Zia tried to curb extreme authoritarianism and reintroduced multiparty democracy, later regimes, including that of Ershad, institutionalized autocratic practices, albeit without the total exclusion of opposition parties. Bangladesh continued to move towards a political system where there was zero-sum tendency to stifle or neutralize opponents rather than fostering constructive dialogue, engagement and rivalry.
Institutionalization of zero-sum politics
From 2008 onwards, the leadership of Sheikh Hasina witnessed the intensification of zero-sum politics. The government’s strategy was marked by a systematic marginalization of political opponents, including direct suppression and the use of state mechanisms to not just weaken, but also to obliterate the opposition. Corruption became intertwined with political power, creating a system where those in authority used state resources to benefit their own interests while restricting opportunities for their opponents. This contributed to a climate where maintaining power became synonymous with ensuring the opposition’s incapacity to challenge the status quo.
The time has come to learn from the past and move beyond zero-sum games, adopting strategies and reforming institutions and culture that ensure people’s welfare and build a stronger, unified nation
Systemic economic corruption and its implications
A zero-sum approach has also permeated economic and social sectors. Political power allowed certain groups to monopolize economic benefits, leading to widespread corruption. The misuse of state resources, discriminatory contracts, and biased policies have concentrated wealth among a few, while ordinary citizens, including those allied with opposition parties, were thoroughly sidelined. This resulted in a distorted economic environment where political loyalty, rather than merit, determined access to resources and opportunities.
Corruption not only weakened the country's economic foundation but also eroded public trust in democratic processes. When authoritarian regimes prioritize personal gains and suppress opponents, they use corruption as a tool to maintain control. This undermines the integrity of institutions, including the bureaucracy, judiciary, and even media, spreading its tentacles further into the banking and business sectors. Consequently, genuine economic development was overshadowed by political power plays.
Bangladesh-India relations: A complex zero-sum hegemonic dynamic
Another dimension of Bangladesh's zero-sum political culture is its relationship with India. Since the 1971 liberation war, Bangladesh-India ties have been strong, but over time, a complex and sometimes asymmetrical dynamic has developed. India’s influence on Bangladeshi politics has raised concerns about sovereignty, with issues like the Teesta water-sharing dispute, trade imbalances, and border management highlighting tensions.
Bangladesh’s political leadership often sees India’s support as crucial for securing and maintaining power. For some, this relationship serves as an advantage, while others use it to stir nationalistic sentiments among the public. The perception of Indian dominance has further polarized Bangladesh’s political landscape, intensifying internal conflicts and driving zero-sum competition between political factions.
New Bangladesh: Embracing positive-sum politics
To build a prosperous and stable Bangladesh, it is essential to move beyond zero-sum politics and embrace a "positive-sum" approach. Unlike zero-sum games, where one side’s gain is another’s loss, a positive-sum model encourages cooperation, where all parties can benefit. Political reforms should focus on creating an environment where fair competition and power transitions can happen peacefully, reducing the toxic rivalries that have plagued the country’s political history.
Election reforms, institutional strengthening, and anti-corruption measures are necessary to restore public trust. Effective governance requires inclusive development and equitable distribution of resources, which would help minimize political disparities and foster a culture of mutual respect and understanding.
Bangladesh's strategic position necessitates a recalibration of its relationship with India. Shifting from a zero-sum to a positive-sum framework in diplomatic relations can create opportunities for both nations. By renegotiating trade agreements and resolving water-sharing disputes amicably, Bangladesh can secure its sovereignty while enhancing economic cooperation. The key lies in establishing partnerships that benefit both nations without compromising Bangladesh’s national integrity and interest.
Zero-sum to positive-sum thinking
The future of Bangladesh depends on breaking free from the cycle of zero-sum politics. Long-entrenched political rivalries have prevented the country from achieving its true potential, and continuing on this path would only deepen divisions and instability. With the unprecedented collapse of the previous fascist regime and the formation of the interim government as a result of the popular mass uprising led by the students, a fundamental breakthrough has been achieved. Embracing a positive-sum approach, where cooperation and healthy competition replace antagonism, will allow the nation to progress towards a more democratic, stable, and prosperous future.
Lest it is misunderstood, such transition away from zero-sum game in politics and toward positive-sum approach does not involve the issue of inclusion or rehabilitation of the dethroned fascism of the previous regime. Rather their fate can be determined only after they are held fully accountable for their fascist rule, destroying of all the constitutional and other key institutions, spreading systemic corruption and plundering and laundering at an unprecedented level harming the country and the nation so deeply.
Regardless, it is crucial to recognise that the journey towards a new, inclusive Bangladesh requires rethinking entrenched political behaviour. The time has come to learn from the past and move beyond zero-sum games, adopting strategies and reforming institutions and culture that ensure people’s welfare and build a stronger, unified nation.
***The author is the Head of the Department of Economics at United International University, Dhaka