Few answers to plethora of questions

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) has published an explanation for the second time two weeks after the broadcasting of Al Jazeera's controversial video clip, 'All the Prime Ministers' Men'. The army headquarters issued a statement following the broadcasting of the report. One of the allegations was explained while the remaining allegations were left unanswered, resulting in further questions and controversies. In the second statement, answers of many questions were given, but gave rise to many new ones.

The first statement protesting against the allegations was published a day after the documentary was aired, terming Al Jazeera's report false and fabricated and an explanation was given about the procurement of internet and mobile monitoring equipment from Israel. Referring to the first explanation, Al Jazeera wanted United Nations' response on the matter and the world body said that such surveillance equipment is not used in peace keeping activities. This has given rise to new questions.

In the second explanation, specific information was been given explaining the procurement of that equipment. Any sort of allegation of corruption was rejected. In a sequel to the procurement of this equipment, army chief General Aziz Ahmed's Hungary-expat brother Haris Ahmed comes to the fore and ISPR also mentioned another brother.

Within few hours of the circulation of second statement, the army chief himself answered some questions while meeting newsmen in Dhaka. The statements of ISPR and the army chief proved the authenticity of the Prothom Alo report published on 16 February, 'government pardon for Haris and Anis too'. The report proved that the killers can return to normal life despite conviction in two murder cases. We are doubtful of whether we can ask questions how their punishment was pardoned. As the law minister and the home minister said, they are not aware of such pardon of punishment. How could this take place?