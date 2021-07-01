Terrorism hasn’t been uprooted, new threats emerge

The US has announced it will withdraw its troops from Afghanistan and has already begun to do so. The problem is, the Afghan security forces at the same time are becoming instable. The Taliban forces have stepped up their operations extensively and various parts of the country are rapidly going under their control. According to statistics, around two-thirds of Afghanistan territory is under direct and indirect control of the Talibans. We know that the roots of Bangladesh terrorism had links with anti-Soviet Afghan jihad. The Bangladeshis who had gone to Afghanistan to join the jihad, returned and sowed the seeds of militancy in the country. It was through them that various militant groups emerged in Bangladesh and the fighters retuning from Afghanistan took up leadership position in this groups.

Many of these fighters had fought alongside the Taliban and they even had leadership roles at the outset of Al-Qaeda. Of the four leaders who had signed the 30-page Al-Qaeda fatwa, ‘Declaration of War Against the Americans Occupying the Land of the Two Holy Places,’ one signatory was from Bagladesh -- HuJi leader Fazlur Rahman. As the result of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, a situation has emerged for the Talibans to rise up again and this may encourage those of extremist ideological beliefs in Bangladesh and the militants may arise once more. Already the police have arrested four young men of Ansarullah Bangla team as they were preparing to go to join the new Afghan war.

Driven away from Iraq and Syria, Daesh or IS were looking for new bases. Many of the IS militants had their eyes on Afghanistan. IS activities have been noted in various places of Afghanistan. They are trying to consolidate their positions in this present and new unstable situation. We are aware that at various points of time, IS has tried to strengthen its position in Bangladesh. If they can consolidate their position in Afghanistan anew, that will be a threat to Bangladesh.