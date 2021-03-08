And that's why we have Women's Day

I wonder what that aunt, had she been alive today, would have said if she saw how that male heir is now happily married to a chartered accountant and since he comes home from work before her, he does the cooking and has a hot meal ready when she returns from work. I am proud.

I am proud that my daughter is a successful publisher, building her career steadily and successfully, household chores being a natural part of life, but not her raison d'etre.

Since I am delving into personal accounts to argue why Women's Day is indeed still very relevant and needed, let me relate another incident. This time it's about my elder sister, a die-hard feminist, one of the pioneering women of reproductive health in Bangladesh. She had some relatives staying over at her house over the weekend and one of them was a four-year-old nephew of whom she was very fond. He was attached to her too and during that weekend, she fed him, bathed him, told him stories, played with him and put him to bed at night. Weekend over, she was getting ready for office when he walked into her room. Upset to see she was preparing to go out, he said petulantly, "Where are you going?" She replied, "To office." He looked confused. "Meye loker abar office ki?" he asked, in other words, "But you are a women! Why will you go to office?!" My sister laughed, but later gave his mother a long lecture on upbringing!

Enough said!

That is why we have Women's Day.

I am sure all women, and men too, have similar stories where unconsciously we relegate women to certain stereotypical roles, and we forget to think outside that gender box.