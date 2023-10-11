'Other banks will also suffer if anything bad happens to Islami Bank'

The Bangladesh Bank is now assisting the bank by printing money. By doing this, the central bank is increasing inflation in the country leading to sufferings of the people.

If this continues, Bangladesh Bank will need to print more money. No other alternatives would be there to save Islami Bank. It should be remembered that the bank’s deposit amounts to Tk 1.5 trillion.

As many as 10 million people have deposits in the bank. As a result, if Islami Bank suffers, other good banks will also suffer a loss as people will lose trust in the whole banking sector.