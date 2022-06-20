Challenges during construction of the iconic Padma Bridge

There are 42 piers in the Padma Bridge. Each pier is supported on a group of 6 steel piles, each 3 metres in diameter and 120 metres deep. The piles were arranged in a battered (inclined) fashion for resistance of combined vertical loads and horizontal seismic loads. To facilitate design of bridge pile foundations, soil investigation is carried out at each pier site to determine the soil type and properties. During design phase, soil investigation was carried out at only 13 pier locations instead of all 42 locations. However, during construction, extensive soil investigation was carried out at all 42 pier locations.

Padma is one of the mightiest rivers in the world, second only to the Amazon River in terms of high river current during the monsoon season. It was estimated the river scour was estimated to be 49 meters deep, considering a 100-year event. Another 13 metres of soil would lose strength due to liquefaction during a design seismic event. The load bearing capacity of a pile is composed of 2 components: skin friction and end bearing. The skin friction is the load resistance provided by friction between outer surface of steel pile and the surrounding soil. The end bearing is the load resistance provided by soil at the bottom end of the pile. Thus out of total 120-metre pile length, 62 metres are not considered for skin friction capacity.

The capacity of the piles was increased by cement grouting of soil around the piles and at the bottom end of the piles. These operations had challenges on their own and had to be overcome. About 60% of the total load is transferred by skin friction and remaining 40% by end bearing. Design capacity of each pile was assumed to be 10 Mega Pascal (MPa). However, pile load testing revealed a capacity of only 7 MPa. Pile capacity was inadequate due primarily to the presence of clay type of soil instead of usual dense sands. Clayey soils have poor load bearing capacity compared of sandy soils. This created a major challenge during construction of the bridge. Relevant experts were engaged to develop a solution. Based on additional analysis, it was decided to add a 7th pile vertically and at the center of the pile group under 22 piers. To drive these piles multiple hammers were used and one of the hammer was Menk 3500 KJ which is the largest of its kind in the world built by German company Menk. This process caused a construction delay of almost two years.

Another problem arose in 2019. It was related to the bearings under the main steel superstructure. Friction Pendulum Bearings (FPB) are used at the support between the steel superstructure and the concrete pier foundation. These bearings help dissipate seismic forces on the bridge during earthquakes. One of the bearings showed problem during installation. These bearings are the largest in world in bridge application. It is used for the first time in Bangladesh. The Benicia-Martinez Bridge in San Francisco first used this type of bearing in 2002 for seismic retrofit. Now it is used all over the world.