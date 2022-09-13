Who is BNP's finisher?

The conversation continues. Before, I would say a lot of things, but that all sound so repetitive now. I say, I don't have the time to think about the country. It's just an uphill struggle for survival. When you go to the market and hear the prices of things, the blood rushes to your head. It's a challenge to make ends meet. Where is the time to think about the country?

But friends are not going to let me off so easily. They say, "You can't just give up!"

"What should I do?"

"The country can't continue in this way!"

"But I don't run the country. And the people who run the country, where will they get the time to think about us?"

"But you can't ignore it. Don't we have a civil responsibility?"

"Not really, I don't think that way anymore. Those who are running the country, will continue running it in this manner. We have nothing more to do other than look on."

"You are assailed with hopelessness"

"I guess so. I simply cannot consider this country as my country anymore."

"But why?"

"It is because an owners' association has been established in the country over the past 50 years. The country runs at their behest, at their sermons. They regularly dish out their discourses and I just nod in agreement. That is life."

"But that doesn't mean you can give up and sit silently at home."

"Then take to the streets, wage a movement. Turn the tables. Can you?"

"But this 'bhai' and that 'bhai' are calling for a movement."

"All of those are empty words, blank fire. Behind the scenes they are in line with the government. Have you forgotten what Ershad had said?"

"What had he said?"

"He had said, 'These people swear at me the whole day, but then come to me at night.' I heard they were given good packets too, probably still receive those envelopes. Shall I tell you their names?"

"But this can't simply be accepted. There is no democracy in the country. There must be a fair election."

"There was a fair election in this country under a political government. That was back in 1954. Nurul Amin's Muslim League faced a miserable defeat against Huq-Bhashani's Jukta Front (United Front). He left power and stepped aside."