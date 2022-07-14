My Eid journey: The story of Chuijhal and Deshi Murgi

Ok, let’s go for the bigger story! This was our Padma Bridge in front of my eyes, the most beautiful and happy moment of my journey history for the last 25 years! My mobile camera was on. I was taking a number of snaps and videos and then sharing it on social media instantly. Lots of comments and reactions came from my friends, relatives, and well-wishers and that was a joyful moment so far.

After crossing the Padma Bridge and Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway which is renamed ‘Jatir Pita Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Mohasorok’, the condition of the highway was not of that high a standard. The people of the southern region will be really benefited from the Padma Bridge if the Dhaka-Khulna and Dhaka-Barishal highways are to be four lanes.

It was just a three hours and 30 minutes journey from Dhaka to Fakirhat, the district of Bagerhat where my village home is located. My village’s name is Mulghar and it lies on both sides of the highways. It was at least 7 hours journey before the Padma Bridge with the enormous hassles and boundless suffering. And my mother was so happy to see me along with my family after 10 months.