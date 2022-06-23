Digital literacy: A crucial life skill in today’s tech-driven era

In a world that is so connected, children, teenagers and the youth are more exposed to technology. Experts are predicting that 90 per cent of the entire population will be connected to the internet within ten years. Therefore, teaching them digital literacy at an early age can prepare them to enter adulthood and emerge successful in their careers, forming excellent digital citizens. Good digital literacy has a beneficial impact on the personal development of teenagers as it strengthens both cognitive and technical skills. Additionally, as learning environments come to integrate more sophisticated technology, primarily in the case of online learning, students need to know how to access information. With digital skills, these children can learn, keep up with peers, participate, and advance to more complex topics at ease.

In Bangladesh, short video platform Likee has been contributing to education and for cultivation of digital literacy among young people. For instance, Likee recently collaborated with 10 Minute School to bring the creators of the digital education industry to the app. The creators then shared creative, fun and informative video content among young people to foster digital literacy. Throughout the years, Likee has initiated several other unique collaborations and programs to enhance digital literacy among the youth of this country. The short video platform believes that working together with the parents, industry and the youth will gradually provide better digital literacy. Similar to Likee, many platforms, organisations and companies have started taking necessary initiatives to expand digital literacy among everyone, including the young generation.