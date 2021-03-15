Diplomatic successes, but setbacks too

Meanwhile, foreign assistance totalled 7 per cent of the GDP. As a result of this dependence, the conditions enforced by the donor countries crossed all limits. The Ganges water treaty was signed without the guarantee clause, simply to appease India.

Phase 5: A tough test for democracy, 1991-2006

This was the time when Bangladesh proved the prediction of Kissinger and his successors to be wrong, and shook off the 'basket case' ignominy. The military autocratic government was toppled through a mass movement and an elected government came to the helm, enhancing Bangladesh's image in the international arena. Continued economic development and advancements in the social sector took Bangladesh up to fresh heights.

Diplomatic activities were stepped up alongside external trade and migration. Bangladesh played an active role in international organisations too and won various elections in that sphere. Bangladesh became the first or second highest provider of peacekeepers in the UN peacekeeping mission. Their professionalism and committed service won high honour for the country.

After Awami League came to power in 1996, the Ganges water sharing issue, which had been hanging in limbo for long, was taken up and a 30-year treaty was signed with India. A peace deal was signed with the Indian-backed rebel groups which were active in the Chittagong Hill Tracts.

All these successes were overshadowed by domestic political conflict and clashes. By approaching foreign quarters for intervention, the country's image was tarnished and the efficacy of Bangladesh's diplomats was considerably curbed.

Phase 6: Caretaker period, 2007-08

The most abnormal or strangest government in the 50 years of Bangladesh, was in power for two years. This was referred to as the military-backed civil caretaker government. Those who were apparently running the government, actually had no power. Those who wielded the power, were more or less invisible. Due to the political violence that had prevailed immediately before this caretaker government, initially the people breathed a sigh of relief. But in no time, those pulling the strings of power began to impose all sorts of unjustified and illogical decisions on the visible government. It became a tough task, indeed, to carry out diplomatic activities at the time.

The UN representative in Dhaka and the ambassadors of a few powerful countries were the 'midwives' of this government and its plans of action as well as its end. They sidestepped the visible government and kept in direct and close communication with the actual centre of power. If the foreign ministry at times flexed its authority to an extent, the very next moment it gave in and softened its stance to keep the balance. It was a complete hotchpotch. Finally, under a reorganised election commission, a fair election was held and in the beginning of 2009, this government stepped down.