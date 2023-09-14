What does the barrage of 'haha' reactions indicate?

Recently a news card captured my attention while I was casually scrolling through my Facebook newsfeed. Dated on 4 September, the card shared by the verified page of Somoy TV, showed Dhaka University teachers forming a human chain in front of the Aparajeyo Bangla sculpture on the campus, demanding the revocation of Dr Muhammad Yunus' Nobel Peace Prize.

What struck me was the huge reaction it generated – around 4,600 comments and 28,000 reactions. But here is the twist - more than 24,000 of the reactions were in the form of 'haha' emojis, seemingly mocking the country’s most revered teachers. And the comments mostly ridiculed them, as well as other influential figures.

The ‘haha’ reaction was introduced in 2016 as a convenient way to express laughter and amusement on Facebook. But in most cases, it is playing a completely different role here – the simplest, and undoubtedly the safest tool of expressing ridicule, utter discontent, and grievance.