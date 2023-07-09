Freedom of expression is handed out like ration cards

You have long being observing the state of human rights. Many say that the state of human rights in Bangladesh is on a decline. What do you say?

There have been both improvements and decline. There has been improvement in many areas. For example, domestic violence has decreased. Women have learnt to protest. Gender inequality has lessened to an extent. In 2004, there were not even 400 women lawyers. Now there are around 10,000. There has been serious decline in freedom of expression and in the election system.

The constitution says if we are an adult, if you are qualified, you can contest in the election. But the unwritten fact is that if you do not have the capacity to spend millions, you will not be able to contest in the election. Another fact is that the country has been pushed towards a two party system by the law. No matter what resolution is raised in parliament, the party members will say "yes". During the caretaker government, a law was passed so that if an independent candidate wanted to contest in the election, he or she would have to signatures of 2 per cent of the voters. But many do not even secure 2 per cent of the votes. In other words, this is a disincentive to be a candidate for the election.

We have failed to ensure safe food and security for the people. The commerce minister said if they try to accost the syndicates, things may go out of control. Is the government so fragile that it cannot take measures against the corrupt? Then again, if these questions are raised, action is taken against the journalists.