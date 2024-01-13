Hopefully you will keep your word and amend all errors

Anyway, the election is over. All said and done, we can still have some expectations. For instance, the head of the ruling party, honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said during her election campaign, "Look upon us with forgiveness." She will make amends. We can hope that they will assess the errors they had made, and not just through the eyes of the ruling party. They must listen to the civil society, people from various sectors. Only then will they be able to realise their mistakes. And identifying mistakes is not enough. There must be an effort to rectify these.

The government has long been saying that despite all intentions, they were unable to carry out large scale reforms due to pressure from various groups. For example, their education policy or women's policy was not implemented. They could not fully implement the Chittagong Hill Tracts peace accord. The anti-discrimination bill hasn't even been raised in parliament. This society is rife with corruption, absence of the rule of law, lack of democratic values and extreme negligence of human rights. The last government did not take any steps in this regard on the excuse of adversity. Now they have absolute majority. They claim the people have given them their full mandate to run the country on the lines of their principles and policies. So now they cannot say that they failed to implement their policies in fear of any quarter. We hope that they bring about positive changes.

* Sultana Kamal is a human rights activist