Fair election impossible without political commitment

Every year there’s a conference of the deputy commissioners (DC), who are key government officials of administration at the field level. This conference allows field level officials to exchange views directly with policy makers of the government including the prime minister.

Naturally, this conference comes with some guidelines from the government to manage its policies more appropriately, this time was no exception either. Some proposals have been submitted by the deputy commissioners as well.

While inaugurating the conference, prime minister Sheikh Hasina gave a 25-point instruction to the DCs, prioritising the increase of food production and saving electricity and power. Mentioning that the country’s economy is under pressure because of the war in Ukraine, she emphasised on implementing the highly urgent development projects.