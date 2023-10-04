Why the delay in legislation, formation of commission for minorities

People naturally want to see a reflection of the commitments made by any political party before winning the election. The commitments made by the ruling Awami League to the minority communities in 2018 can be analysed from this point of view.

The leaders of minority communities have recently expressed concerns seeing no implementation of the commitments that the Awami League made to them before the last general elections.

Awami League’s election manifesto for the 11th general polls titled “Road to Prosperity” had a section with the title – “Ethnic groups, religious minorities and backward communities”. This section included various commitments for the minority communities, including reinstating the property rights of the rightful owners through the amendment of the Vested Property Act, formation of an independent commission for the minority community and legislation of a special law to protect people of the minority community.