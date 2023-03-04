Why should a lake become a commercial hub?

Dhanmondi Lake is one of the few open spaces still left in Dhaka, the city of 15 million people.

Though it was just an ordinary water body (jheel) in the sixties, it was later transformed into a proper lake.

In fact, a huge amount of money was also spent for its beautification during the Awami League regime.

But, is that old charm of the Dhanmondi Lake still there? In a single word, no, it is not. Who are responsible for this?

Dhaka South City Corporation, responsible for protecting the lake, is ruining the environment itself by providing ruling party men opportunities to open restaurants one after another there.