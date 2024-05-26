Why such unwillingness to provide information on govt projects?

The authorities should not have any problem disclosing information as long as there is transparency and accountability in public work. If any government official or authorities dilly dally in providing information, generally there is some mystery.

The government passed the Right to Information Act in 2009 to ensure the rights of the citizens to avail information. As per this act, the government organisations are bound to provide the citizens information that is no threat to the security and sovereignty of the country.

But our government officials always try to conceal any information from the public. A report in Prothom Alo on 20 May reveals the reluctance of government officials in providing information related to projects and funds. As per the information commission’s annual report of 2023 submitted to the national parliament, people filed a total of 686 complaints to the commission for failing to get information from relevant government authorities. The commission took into cognizance 324 complaints. The most complaints, a total of 52, were made after not getting information relating to projects. Of the complaints, 29 were made after not getting information relating to funds, 17 were related to tender and 12 were about recruitment.