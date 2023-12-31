'Ghost' political adverts: Who to bear responsibilities if disinformation spread on Facebook?

It does not end here. Meta platform was widely used to spread the genocide of the Rohingya in Myanmar. The social media giant faces similar allegations in India and Meta is believed to not disturb the Hindivta government in India.

In a wake of huge backslash, Meta appointed a legal firm in 2019 to scrutinise whether its platform is being used to spread hatred. The next year, the legal firm said in the perspective of the Delhi riot that Meta took no action to stop the spread of hatred or riot. The riot left 50 people, mostly Muslims, dead. Mata also draws flak over its role in Kashmir.

Meta attended the US Congress hearing, but what will the social media giant do to prevent the risk of spreading misinformation and disinformation in Bangladesh? Will Meta respond to the call of parliament? Whether parliament will call Meta on the responsibility of separating political disinformation is not certain yet because laws are not applied to all equally in Bangladesh.