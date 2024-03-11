How will farmers cultivate if they don't get water

The news that all pumps of the main pumphouse of the Ganges-Kopotakkho (GK) irrigation project at Bheramara of Kushtia are out of order is not bad news only for farmers but also the agriculture sector. Simultaneously farmers of 16 districts in Rajshahi and Rangpur under the Barind Multipurpose Development Authority (BMDA) are unable to cultivate due to water crisis.

According to the Prothom Alo investigation, water was supplied by three pumps under the GK irrigation project. Two pumps were closed for several years. Now the only pump which was in operation has been closed on 19 February. As a result, the farmers in Kushtia sadar, Mirpur, Chuadanga sadar and Alamdanga are facing a crisis. Many farmers are unable to cultivate paddy due to the water crisis. Land of many farmers has developed cracks due to drought. Some have arranged alternative irrigation with shallow machines. As a result, the cost of production of paddy has increased by 12 to 15 times.

Concerned officials at the Water Development Board cannot say when the water supply will become normal. As water levels in the Padma receded, water supply in Kushtia and Chuadanga has been kept normal during the Boro season for the last three to four years. The sluice gates of canals in Magura and Jhenaidah were also kept shut . Agriculture extension department sources said 106,000 farmers in four upazilas under Kushtia and Chuadanga would cultivate Boro under the GK irrigation project.