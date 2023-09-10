CU shuttle train accident: What steps did the university take? 

The incident involving the injury of 15 Chittagong University students as a result of colliding with a tree while traveling on the roof of a shuttle train is distressing. This unfortunate event occurred near Chowdhuryhat station in Hathazari upazila at approximately 9:00 pm on Thursday.

Eyewitnesses reported that the tree had leaned onto the railway line due to a storm. The train, departing from Battali station in the city and heading for the campus, was unusually crowded, as it is commonly used by students who work part-time or give tuition in the city and are returning to campus.

Due to the overcrowding, many individuals resorted to climbing onto the roof of the shuttle train due to a lack of space inside.