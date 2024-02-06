Rape at JU: University authorities can’t evade responsibility

Adviser to a former caretaker government, Sultana Kamal, expressed concerns over the incident and said, “Such abominable act like a rape by the students of a university, the highest educational institution, involvement with drugs cases and the ruling party’s involvement in it are extremely humiliating for the country and the nation.”

The bigger question is - would the government and the university administration allow this humiliating situation to continue or bring the perpetrators to book and ensure security on the campus. All the accused have not been arrested yet. The accused who are on the run should immediately be arrested and all the accused should be brought to book.

The incidents of rape took place in the Jahangirnagar University in the past as well. A BCL leader, who boasted of raping 100 girls, was not brought under the law; rather, influential people provided him a safe passage to go abroad. At that time, the students who mobilised an anti-rape movement in the university faced harassment in different ways.

That is why, we want to make it clear that it is not enough to expel the accused from the university temporarily and suspend their certificates. The university authority is responsible for making the campus safe both for the students or outsiders. A university campus cannot be a “safe haven” for criminals.

The university administration cannot just avoid its responsibility for the rape incident on the campus.