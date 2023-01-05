Attack on Mru people: Administration’s silence is disgraceful

It is beyond our comprehension as to how is she ‘looking into the matter’ without extending helps to some people of minority ethnic groups who are victims of looting and arson and suffering immensely in harsh cold winter. Lama Upazila Nirbahi Officer visited the area on Wednesday but his action is also disappointing.

Earlier, 350 acres of Jhum land was set on fire in Mru and Tripurapara last year. Miscreants sprayed pesticides in Jhiri, the only source of water there. According to the inspection committee report of Bandarban Zilla Parishad, the company has been forcibly holding the land leased for five years for almost 25 years.

The company allegedly going all out to evict the villagers by breaking all the conditions and occupying beyond the leased land illegally. But the local administration and related authorities overlooked the issue. Has the administration decided not to stand next to the affected citizens? We vehemently condemn and express concern over this atrocities on the Mru community.