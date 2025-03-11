Regularly security forces must be effective alongside auxiliary force

Questions have been raised regarding the effectiveness and justification of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) decision to recruit an auxiliary force to tackle the deteriorating of the law and order situation.

DMP commissioner Sheikh Md. Sajjat Ali has stated that the process of recruiting 500 personnel to assist the police is underway. In accordance with the law, these personnel will exercise the same authority and perform the same duties as regular police officers. Furthermore, they will receive the same legal protection as police officials.

Before deploying an additional force, it is essential to question the extent to which the existing law enforcement agencies are fulfilling their responsibilities. Currently, joint force operations are being conducted in the country. Alongside the police, members of RAB, BGB, Ansar and the armed forces are engaged in ensuring public safety. Despite this, why has the law and order situation remained so fragile?