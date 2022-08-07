Fuel price hike: Bring the price to tolerable level

There is no guarantee it will not happen this time as well. When oil prices were low in the international market, the government collected more money from consumers and made profits. Now it is completely unreasonable to increase so much price at once with the excuse of global market.

Although the amount of power generation and capacity increased during the Awami League government, no effective steps were taken to extract gas locally. After the victory in maritime border dispute in 2014, Myanmar started gas extraction in its territorial waters in the Bay of Bengal. We couldn't even conduct exploratory operations. Those whose non-cooperation and negligence are responsible for this must be held accountable. Such a catastrophic situation in the energy sector would not have happened if we tried to explore and extract gas locally.

The minister and adviser indicated that fuel prices will increase slightly to deal with the crisis. How could that be up to 51 per cent? Due to the long impact of Covid pandemic and the increase in commodity prices, the living conditions of not only the low-income and marginalised people but also the lower and middle class have become insufferable. Many people are forced to dip into their savings to run their families. In this context, we demand to keep the fuel price at a reasonable and bearable level.