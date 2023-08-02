Dengue situation: Arrange for rapid testing

It is deeply concerning that the death toll from dengue fever has surpassed 250 nationwide as of Monday. According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) press release, in the past 24 hours, 2,694 people were admitted to hospitals with dengue, bringing the total number of hospitalised cases to 9,386 across the country. Of these, 5,011 people are receiving treatment in hospitals in Dhaka city, while 4,375 are in hospitals outside Dhaka. The DGHS has reported a total of 51,832 confirmed dengue cases this year.

However, it’s important to note that the actual number of dengue patients may be much higher, as many infected individuals do not seek tests or hospitalisation. The dangerous symptoms of dengue include persistent vomiting, bleeding from the gums or nose, blood in the urine and stools, uncontrolled bowel movements, bleeding under the skin (resembling bruises), rapid breathing, and fatigue. Immediate medical attention is crucial if anyone experiences these symptoms.