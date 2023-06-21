Change food habits, increase awareness to avoid health risks in adults

A collaborative study carried out by the Non-Communicable Diseases Wing of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and the World Health Organization has drawn attention to significant health concerns in Bangladesh.

The study findings indicate that only 1 per cent of adults are unaffected by health risks, implying that about 99 per cent of the remaining population is exposed to different types of health risks.

The World Health Organization lists five health risks — high blood pressure, obesity, smoking, not eating enough fruits and vegetables, and not being physically active. Older people are more at risk. The fact that 99 per cent of the people are at risk of some health problems does not necessarily mean that they are already suffering from any disease. Rather, it signifies that they are at a heightened risk of potential health issues.