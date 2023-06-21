Change food habits, increase awareness to avoid health risks in adults

A collaborative study carried out by the Non-Communicable Diseases Wing of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and the World Health Organization has drawn attention to significant health concerns in Bangladesh.
The study findings indicate that only 1 per cent of adults are unaffected by health risks, implying that about 99 per cent of the remaining population is exposed to different types of health risks.
The World Health Organization lists five health risks — high blood pressure, obesity, smoking, not eating enough fruits and vegetables, and not being physically active. Older people are more at risk. The fact that 99 per cent of the people are at risk of some health problems does not necessarily mean that they are already suffering from any disease. Rather, it signifies that they are at a heightened risk of potential health issues.
Studies have shown that adults eat fruits for 0.4 times and vegetables for 1.9 times a day. Around 37 per cent of people take raw salt in food while eating and 13 per cent eat fast food high in salt. According to health experts, fruits and vegetables should be consumed for five times a day. Another major health risk factor is physical inactivity. Especially financially well-off people live a sedentary life.
With a little awareness, reducing health risks is not a daunting task. Just as adjusting our diet can lower health risks, incorporating exercise and adopting a healthier lifestyle can also make a significant difference. The study highlights that a staggering 96 per cent of individuals aged 18 to 69 consume insufficient quantities of fruits and vegetables. However, this can be easily changed, as fruits and vegetables are not only more affordable compared to rice and meat but also provide numerous health benefits.
Additionally, one habit that significantly amplifies health risks is smoking, which remains prevalent among 20 per cent of adults in Bangladesh. Smoking elevates the chances of developing heart disease and high blood pressure. Even chewing paan (betel leaf quid) or consuming tobacco leaves carries substantial health hazards. It is indeed possible to significantly reduce health risks by refraining from these habits.
During the presentation of the study, experts emphasised that non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Bangladesh surpass communicable diseases in terms of mortality, constituting approximately 70 per cent of the total deaths. This category encompasses conditions such as heart disease, stroke, chronic respiratory diseases, cancer, and diabetes. The risks are further exacerbated by factors like smoking and an unhealthy diet. National professor AK Azad Khan stressed that NCDs are preventable. Despite being warned about these risks for an extended period, why aren't people paying attention?
Professor AK Azad Khan also provided an insight into this question, stating that it is crucial for the right message to reach the right people in the appropriate language. Policymakers need to assess where they might be falling short. In the past, awareness about health hazards was primarily conveyed through pamphlets.
Some people read those, some didn’t. Nowadays, with the widespread use of mobile phones and social media, these platforms can be utilised effectively to raise awareness. However, it is imperative for the authorities to remain vigilant to ensure that no misinformation or misleading messages are propagated through social media channels.
To mitigate the health risks among the population, a change in eating habits is necessary. Communicating health risks to individuals is crucial to raise awareness and encourage preventive measures before diseases occur.
In this regard, it is essential for the Ministry of Health and the DGHS to break away from conventional programmes and adopt innovative approaches. Engaging local people's representatives, non-governmental organisations, civil society, and youth should be considered if required. It is hoped that even if there has been a delay, the officials of the health directorate will recognise the urgency and take necessary action.