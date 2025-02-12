Consensus commission meeting: No alternative to meaningful dialogue

The first meeting of the National Consensus Commission, led by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, scheduled to take place on 15 February, as announced by the Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary, Shafiqul Alam. Prior to this, reports from six reform commissions have been submitted to the government and their full details are also available online.

Discussions regarding these reform proposals are ongoing among the people. Experts also have provided their opinions, highlighting the positive and negative aspects. Political parties have also expressed their views informally on the proposed reforms. Political parties will be invited to the National Consensus Commission meeting on 15 February, where the Chief Adviser will explain the reform measures undertaken by the interim government.