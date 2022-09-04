Govt’s behaviour towards BNP unacceptable

It is constitutional rights to observe peaceful political programmes in a democratic system. An announcement even came from the top leadership of Awami League that there will be no obstruction to BNP’s programme. Yet not only programmes of BNP including its founding anniversary have been obstructed over past couple of days but the use of force by law enforcement agencies also exceeded in some places, resulting in violence and loss of lies. And BNP men have been made accused in the cases filed over these incidents.

Citing reliable sources of the Awami League and the government, a Prothom Alo report said the government will no longer allow BNP to wage movement with full vigor. Law enforcement agencies have been ordered to suppress the BNP with iron hand in case the party wants to launch movement.