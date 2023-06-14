Two city elections: Inclusive polls become more uncertain

Despite this huge margin of votes, the leaders and activists of Awami League were probably not 100 per cent sure about the victory due to the internal conflicts of Awami League.

Barishal city Awami League general secretary Sadiq Abdullah's followers did not campaign for Abul Khair. The central leaders, despite their best efforts, could not resolve the row between the uncle and the nephew, creating uncertainty among the grassroots leaders and workers of the party. The assault on the candidate of the Islami Andolan Bangladesh can be seen as the manifestation of that uncertainty.

The election commission is vested with the responsibility for maintaining fair and peaceful voting environment. But we noticed with great concern that the constitutional body has shown extreme irresponsibility in this regard. Chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal's remarks, instead of expressing sympathy for the affected mayoral candidate, are perceived as heartless and lacking empathy. In fact, the CEC went so far as to ask if the candidate from the Islami Andolan had succumbed to the injuries.

CEC noted said that the election was held in a joyful atmosphere. Is a mayoral candidate assaulted by supporters of opponent candidate a sign of a happy atmosphere? The attack on the candidate of the Islami Andolan was brutal. However, till this editorial filed on Tuesday, one person has been detained.