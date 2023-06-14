Two city elections: Inclusive polls become more uncertain

Similar to the previous three city elections, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) abstained from participating in the Barishal and Khulna city elections, leaving the ruling Awami League without a formidable opponent. It was evident that Awami League would secure an easy victory in these elections. However, to everyone's surprise, the ruling party resorted to coercive measures in these elections.
Incidents of misconduct occurred during the Gazipur city polls, similar to what happened in Barishal. Specifically, when Syed Faizul Karim, the mayoral candidate from the Islami Andolan Bangladesh party, was visiting a centre in ward No 22, he was attacked by supporters of the ruling Awami League candidate. Subsequently, members and supporters of the Islami Andolan Bangladesh organised a demonstration in the city, carrying sticks.
The reaction to this incident was not limited to Barishal. Besides rejecting the announced results, the party has also announced boycotting the Sylhet and Rajshahi city corporation elections to be held on 21 June. City elections did not remain as competitive as BNP boycotted.
In the Barishal and Khulna city elections, the main rivals of the ruling party were the candidates of the Islami Andolan. In Barishal, Awami League nominated candidate Abul Khair Serniabat won by securing 87,808 votes, the candidate of Islami Andolan bagged 33,828 votes. In Khulna City Corporation, Awami League candidate Talukdar Abdul Khaleque won with 154,825 votes and Maulana Abdul Awal of Islami Andolan got 60,064 votes.
Despite this huge margin of votes, the leaders and activists of Awami League were probably not 100 per cent sure about the victory due to the internal conflicts of Awami League.
Barishal city Awami League general secretary Sadiq Abdullah's followers did not campaign for Abul Khair. The central leaders, despite their best efforts, could not resolve the row between the uncle and the nephew, creating uncertainty among the grassroots leaders and workers of the party. The assault on the candidate of the Islami Andolan Bangladesh can be seen as the manifestation of that uncertainty.
The election commission is vested with the responsibility for maintaining fair and peaceful voting environment. But we noticed with great concern that the constitutional body has shown extreme irresponsibility in this regard. Chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal's remarks, instead of expressing sympathy for the affected mayoral candidate, are perceived as heartless and lacking empathy. In fact, the CEC went so far as to ask if the candidate from the Islami Andolan had succumbed to the injuries.
CEC noted said that the election was held in a joyful atmosphere. Is a mayoral candidate assaulted by supporters of opponent candidate a sign of a happy atmosphere? The attack on the candidate of the Islami Andolan was brutal. However, till this editorial filed on Tuesday, one person has been detained.
The city elections were already not competitive. The Islami Andolan’s announcement of boycotting the elections will exacerbate the situation. Election means an opportunity to choose the desired candidate or representative. Without that the credibility of the elections gives rise to questions.
The primary failure of the election commission is that they could not bring all the parties in this election, even though the vote was contested with party symbols.
Secondly, the election commission (EC) was unable to ensure a level playing field for those participated in the election, which has deepened uncertainties surrounding the feasibility of holding upcoming national elections with the participation of all political parties. The inconsistency between the statements and actions of the election commission has become clear.