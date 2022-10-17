Who are obstructing peaceful rallies?

Political turmoil broke out in Mymensingh similar to Chattogram following the rally organised by Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). We believe the ruling party is more responsible for this situation than the opposition party calling the rally.

It is the responsibility of the law enforcement to ensure order in public life ahead of any political programme. This does not mean that they will cut off all access to the venue of the rally and put thousands of people in indescribable suffering.

This is what they have done following BNP's rally in Mymensingh. As always we witnessed the emergence of invisible forces as well. Transport owners and workers stopped all buses, minibuses, trucks going to Mymensingh without prior announcement.